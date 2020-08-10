Point/Counterpoint: How Should College Football Proceed This Fall?

The NCAA has been around for over a century, making college sports as much a part of our daily lives as brushing our teeth or listening to the radio, so imagining a world without them seems impossible.

But we may be closer to that reality—at least in a temporary sense—than it seems.

According to The Detroit Free Press, the Big Ten is expected to announce the cancellation of its football season on Tuesday, making it the first Power Five conference to make such a decision. And with the cancellation of college athletics’ biggest moneymaker, I would venture to say that the rest of the Big Ten sports—and the rest of the Power Five conferences as a whole—will follow close behind.

Supposedly, canceling the fall season—though not ruling out the chance for a spring season—is to protect student-athletes from the ongoing threat of COVID-19. But the downfalls of such a decision are twofold: Canceling football negates a strict testing and tracking regimen, and it disincentivizes both athletes and non-athletes to follow the University’s guidelines.

First, BC football has created a socially distant, regimented schedule that encourages frequent testing and makes contact tracing easy. Though BC’s plan isn’t universal across schools, in a perfect world it would be, which would make it safer for athletes to continue playing than to halt the season and eliminate this protocol entirely.

In two months of practicing over this summer, Boston College football has administered close to 400 COVID-19 tests and seen just one positive, way back in early July. The football players are, of course, alone on campus, creating a similar atmosphere to the NBA bubble, but that fact does not detract from all of the safety precautions in place.

“Our players feel safe,” head football coach Jeff Hafley said during Monday’s virtual press conference. “And our players want to play. My job is to coach them the best that I can, as hard as I can and make them feel as safe as they can. I have to follow the guidelines of our medical people. They’re telling us we can practice, and they’re giving us the protocols to follow, and we’re doing it the best we can.”

In response to the announcement about the Big Ten, Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska drafted a letter to the conference advocating for the playing of the 2020 football season.

“Canceling the fall season would mean closing down socially-distanced, structured programs for these athletes,” Sasse wrote in his letter. “Young men will be pushed away from universities that are uniquely positioned to provide them with testing and health care.”

Justin Fields of Ohio State and Trevor Lawrence of Clemson have emerged as the figureheads of the #WeWantToPlay campaign, advocating to give players a seat at the table in decisions affecting their sport’s future through creating a College Football Players Association. Plenty of BC players have also joined in on the movement.