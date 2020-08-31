Back on Campus, Professors Prepare

As Boston College reopens for an in-person fall semester, only time will tell if students will be able to live and learn on campus without an outbreak of the novel coronavirus taking place. With the first day of classes finally here, faculty plan to return to class both physically and virtually to begin a new semester.

Suntae Kim, professor of management and organization in the Caroll School of Management, will teach his class, Organizational Behavior, in a hybrid style. His class is split into two groups—Group A will come every Monday, and Group B will come every Wednesday, with the respective groups joining in on Zoom on the days they aren’t in person.