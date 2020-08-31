Back on Campus, Professors Prepare
Top Story, Features

Back on Campus, Professors Prepare

by Maeve Reilly, Owen Fahy and Danny Flynn
August 31, 2020    Updated August 31, 2020 at 4:23 pm

As Boston College reopens for an in-person fall semester, only time will tell if students will be able to live and learn on campus without an outbreak of the novel coronavirus taking place. With the first day of classes finally here, faculty plan to return to class both physically and virtually to begin a new semester. 

Suntae Kim, professor of management and organization in the Caroll School of Management, will teach his class, Organizational Behavior, in a hybrid style. His class is split into two groups—Group A will come every Monday, and Group B will come every Wednesday, with the respective groups joining in on Zoom on the days they aren’t in person.

August 31, 2020
RECENT POSTS
CONTACT
The offices of The Heights are located on Boston College’s campus. You can find us at:
The Heights 113 McElroy Commons Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
ABOUT
Established in 1919 as Boston College’s student newspaper, The Heights has been both editorially and financially independent from the University since 1971. The Heights serves the students, faculty, and staff of the Boston College community, as well as our neighbors in Chestnut Hill, Newton, and the Allston-Brighton area.  
THEMEVAN

We are addicted to WordPress development and provide Easy to using & Shine Looking themes selling on ThemeForest.

Tel : (000) 456-7890
Email : [email protected]
Address : NO 86 XX ROAD, XCITY, XCOUNTRY.

Searching