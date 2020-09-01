BC Cancels Previously Rescheduled Commencement for Class of 2020

Boston College has canceled its in-person Commencement and Senior Week activities for the Class of 2020 due to restrictions from the City of Boston, Vice President for Student Affairs Joy Moore announced in an email to the Class of 2020 on Tuesday.

The University tentatively rescheduled the events from their original dates in May to the weekend of Oct. 9 through 11 after students petitioned the University not to opt for a virtual commencement ceremony.

Governor Charlie Baker halted the Commonwealth’s reopening in an order, effective Aug. 11, to stall the transmission of COVID-19. The order lowered the maximum number of people allowed in an outdoor space from 100 to 50 people. It also prohibits any gatherings where individuals are unable to consistently remain six feet apart from each other and those that gather large groups of people together, even in unenclosed spaces.

When colleges and universities closed last spring in response to the coronavirus outbreak, many of them opted to hold graduation ceremonies virtually. Moore’s email did not mention the possibility of a virtual commencement.

The University is in the planning stages with the Alumni Association to organize a first year reunion that would take place in June 2021 to give the Class of 2020 the opportunity to participate in some Senior Week traditions, according to the email.

“Maybe it’s possible to have the senior toast, reenact the walk from Linden Lane to Lower Campus, host a few senior week activities, all culminating in a 1st year reunion class party!” Moore said in the email.

