After redshirting as a true freshman in 2015 as a result of an injury, Bequette was a dominant force on the line of scrimmage for the Golden Bears. In addition to the four games prior to his 2015 injury, he also started all 38 games for Cal over the last three years.

In his time at Cal, he notched 130 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three pass breakups, three passes defended, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four quarterback hurries, and one blocked kick.

“We just showed him the opportunity—obviously it’s a great academic school,” Hafley said about Bequette’s decision to come to Boston. “He’s excited about the city and the chance just to get a graduate degree from a great university.”

Bequette joins the Eagles after the Pac-12—his alma mater’s conference—announced that it had postponed its 2020 fall football season.

Since Hafley was hired back in December, four other transfers have also opted to join BC’s roster, including quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who is up for the starting spot in the backfield.

Featured Image Courtesy of BC Athletics