Three Additional Undergraduates Test Positive As of Tuesday
News, On Campus, Top Story, Administration

Three Additional Undergraduates Test Positive As of Tuesday

by Scott Baker
September 9, 2020    Updated September 9, 2020 at 3:04 am

Three additional undergraduates tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 109 who were tested this week, Boston College’s COVID-19 dashboard said Tuesday. 

While BC’s weekly surveillance testing will normally begin on Mondays, it began on Tuesday this week, according to an email sent to those selected for testing. The numbers on BC’s dashboard on Tuesday, which were updated in the morning, therefore did not include asymptomatic surveillance tests.

BC’s dashboard does not include a breakdown of undergraduate testing data by testing group—asymptomatic surveillance testing versus symptomatic or close-contact testing, for example—meaning that Tuesday’s numbers cannot be meaningfully compared to the positivity rate from last week.

Thirty undergraduates were in isolation, and eight undergraduates had recovered as of Tuesday.

BC is conducting at least 1,500 asymptomatic surveillance tests each week. BC is randomly selecting participants for these tests, although it is testing people who work in high-contact positions at a higher rate, according to an email sent to students Friday.

Last week, 26 BC undergraduates tested positive out of the 3,837 who were tested, a positivity rate of .68 percent. BC tested students who were still returning to campus, retested students from high-risk states and countries, and began conducting asymptomatic surveillance tests last week.

Other universities in the Boston area that have reopened are testing every undergraduate multiple times per week. Tufts University is testing all returning undergraduates twice a week, Northeastern University is testing students who spend at least one day a week on campus every three days, and Boston University is testing every undergraduate student twice a week.

Featured Image by Maggie DiPatri / Photo Editor

September 9, 2020

You may also like

COVID-19 Positivity Rate Continues Rising Over Weekend
Undergraduate COVID-19 Positivity Rate Rises As BC Transitions Into Random Testing
Six BC Undergrads Test Positive, Students Report Delayed Results
RECENT POSTS
CONTACT
The offices of The Heights are located on Boston College’s campus. You can find us at:
The Heights 113 McElroy Commons Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
ABOUT
Established in 1919 as Boston College’s student newspaper, The Heights has been both editorially and financially independent from the University since 1971. The Heights serves the students, faculty, and staff of the Boston College community, as well as our neighbors in Chestnut Hill, Newton, and the Allston-Brighton area.  
THEMEVAN

We are addicted to WordPress development and provide Easy to using & Shine Looking themes selling on ThemeForest.

Tel : (000) 456-7890
Email : [email protected]
Address : NO 86 XX ROAD, XCITY, XCOUNTRY.

Searching