COVID-19 Positivity Spikes Among Undergraduates, Swimming and Diving Team Affected

The COVID-19 positivity rate for Boston College undergraduates tested this week is 3.75 percent as of Thursday, according to BC’s COVID-19 dashboard. Forty-six undergraduates have tested positive out of the 1,228 tested so far this week.

Sixty-eight undergraduates are in isolation as of Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19. Twenty-eight are in isolation housing, and 40 are recovering at home.

This update comes after The Boston Globe reported Wednesday that at least 13 members of BC’s women’s and men’s swimming and diving team tested positive for COVID-19.

“We can confirm that members of our swimming and diving team have tested positive for COVID-19,” Senior Associate Athletics Director for Communications Jason Baum told the Globe. “We have temporarily paused all team activities with the swimming and diving program. The student-athletes who tested positive are in isolation in accordance with university COVID-19 protocols.”

Baum did not respond to The Heights’ request for comment on the swimming and diving team cases.

Allston-Brighton City Councilor Liz Breadon tweeted the Globe story on Thursday with the comment “Can BC contain this?”