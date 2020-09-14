★★★★☆

Most bands would struggle to come up with new and interesting ideas 25 years after their debut. Even more would struggle to make two competent projects in one year. But it seems that The Flaming Lips have proven that they are not like most bands with their new album, American Head. While not innovating too much musically, The Flaming Lips have created an effective and emotional reflection on growing up and losing one’s innocence that only really stumbles toward the end.

The story American Head tells is simple but effective. The opening track, “Will You Return / When You Come Down,” sets the reflective, regretful tone of the album. Dreamy vocals, a playful xylophone, and heavy synth bring the listener in, while the lyrics ponder why “now all your friends are dead.” It’s an ethereal and warm song that subtly prepares listeners to look back on their lives and the ones they’ve lost.

“Flowers of Neptune 6” focuses on coming of age. Childish lyrics about light bugs being spaceships, followed by a track entirely about dinosaurs, paint a picture of the album’s young protagonist. Meanwhile, lines like “Oh my god, now it’s me” show that he’s slowly realizing that the need to start growing up. While musically, “Flowers of Neptune 6” feels more grounded than the previous tracks, “Dinosaurs on the Mountain” does everything it can to sound childish and dreamy, which helps the lyrics paint a picture of the naive protagonist.

“At the Movies on Quaaludes” marks a shift in the album toward the very strange motif of drugs and drug use that sticks around for most of the album. While “Flowers of Neptune 6” has a line about doing acid, five of the next six tracks deal with drug use. It’s a strange concept to bring in, but as the protagonist evolves, so does his perception of drugs. Sonically, these songs each match fairly well with their respective lyrics, going from naive to serious depending on the track.