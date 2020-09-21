In her latest music video for her song “HMU,” Sevyn Streeter elevates her artistry for a new era of music. “HMU” is her debut single for 2020, and a clear change of pace from her last single, “Whatchusay.” The music video is full of seamless transitions between a local deli, a beach at sunset, and a more ambiguous, imaginative play on a home. Where the sets almost fall short, Streeter makes up for it through other enticing visual effects and a stunning wardrobe.

Streeter recites a poetic monologue as the first close-up shot of the singer is revealed. Then, fuchsia lighting illuminates Streeter’s already glowing skin, and so begins her fantasy. Her eyes pierce the camera for just a few seconds, luring in and enchanting viewers at the same time.

“HMU” details Streeter’s struggle to avoid developing deeper feelings in a casual relationship. Despite being somewhat unsure and frustrated, Streeter exudes confidence and assertiveness in the lyrics. Over an upbeat tempo, she sings, “I was ’bout my business, until my heart fell in it / Hit me up.”