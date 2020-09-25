BC Reports 22 New COVID-19 Cases Since Tuesday

BC reported 21 additional undergraduate cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard between Tuesday and Thursday, with 1,775 new undergraduate tests.

The state reported this week that there had been 629 total cases associated with higher education in Massachusetts as of Tuesday morning. BC had reported 127 total cases at that time.

Of the 130 new higher education cases the state has reported since last week, 23 were BC undergraduates.

The University reported a total of 24 positive tests for the week and a weekly community positivity rate of 0.38 percent on its dashboard on Thursday.

The University now plans to conduct over 7,000 tests this week, according to a Wednesday release. At the end of last week, the University said it planned to conduct 5,000 tests this week, but it increased its target to 6,000 tests on Monday.

BC initially planned to conduct 1,500 asymptomatic surveillance tests each week, but it has increased testing since a spike in cases during the second week of classes.

The University reported that 34 undergraduate students were in isolation as of Thursday, with 16 in BC’s isolation housing and 18 isolating at home. Of the 148 undergraduates who have tested positive for COVID-19 this semester, 114 have recovered.

