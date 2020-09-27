Joji Shows He’s More Than a One-Trick Pony With ‘Nectar’

Joji explores various genres throughout the album, most notably on one of the lead singles, “Run.” Most of his previous music could be categorized as electronic, so it’s a strangely fitting change of pace to hear guitar on this track. The main riff pairs well with Joji’s style of singing. It sounds lonely and foreboding, which ties perfectly into the lyrics about a dying relationship. Joji finishes the song with a guitar solo, a welcome surprise that really nails home the fact that Joji isn’t married to a single genre on this album. He still retains his signature sound on Nectar, but every song sounds unique, and “Run” manages to stand out without clashing with the rest of the album.

“Reanimator,” featuring producer Yves Tumor, is one of the best collaborations on the album. The track seems to go out of its way to break that unspoken rule that the hook of a song must appear within the first 30 seconds. Tumor’s influence is all over the track, making it the biggest departure from Joji’s sound by a long shot. It’s almost as if the song is meant to show that Joji isn’t the pop star that people want him to be, indirectly tying into the themes of “Mr. Hollywood” and “Modus.” With its loose structure and industrial sounds, the track is a risk for Joji, and the album is so much better off for it.

On Nectar, Joji tries to innovate and change up his sound in major ways, when he could have just as easily stayed stagnant. While it’s not a perfect album, nor is it wildly groundbreaking, it’s a very competent work that goes out of its way to perfect on Joji’s past music. By dipping into new genres and themes, Joji has proved that he can live up to his own hype.

