Even after the 2020 season has already begun, Boston College football and head coach Jeff Hafley are still adding to their roster.

Less than an hour before kickoff against Texas State, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Communications Jason Baum announced on his Twitter that graduate transfer defensive end Maximilian Roberts would be joining the Eagles.

Roberts, who transferred from the University of Maine, suited up for Saturday night’s game and made five tackles against the visiting Bobcats, helping the Eagles to their 24-21 victory.

Roberts’ decision to transfer came after the Colonial Athletic Association opted out of the 2020 fall football season on July 17, according to BCEagles.com.

The defensive end began his collegiate career at Fordham, where he played 20 games during his three seasons with the Rams. Roberts started six games his first two years at linebacker and made 16 total starts, during which he recorded 36 solo and 55 total tackles.

His junior season, Roberts made the switch to the defensive line, appearing in four games and recording 19 tackles for the Rams.

In 2019, Roberts transferred to Maine, where he played as a redshirt junior and appeared in 11 games as a defensive lineman. During his time with the Black Bears, Roberts registered 19 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Roberts is the sixth player to transfer to the Eagles this season under Jeff Hafley’s regime, coming aboard shortly after fellow graduate transfer Luc Bequette joined the team in early September.

Featured Image by Michael Dwyer / AP Photo