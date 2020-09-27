Rubenstein and Ignacio Hall Temporarily Lose Power, WiFi
by Julia Kiersznowski
September 27, 2020    Updated September 27, 2020 at 9:46 pm

Rubenstein Hall and Ignacio Hall temporarily lost power on Sunday night, from shortly before 6 p.m. to just after 8:30 p.m. Both residence halls also temporarily lost WiFi. 

Edward Cullinane, the resident director on call on Sunday night, sent an email to residents of Rubenstein and Igancio halls about the outage, informing them that electricians were on site working to resolve the issue. 

Emergency lighting is functioning and RAs are currently stationed at the main entrances to grant residents access to the buildings,” Cullinane wrote. “Your individual residence hall room doors work with a battery-operated wifi lock, and should function as normal.”

The elevators in each building remained functioning, but Cullinane advised students to avoid using them during the power outage.

Greg Jones, director of housing operations; Michael Bourque, vice president of Information Technology; and Daniel Bourque, vice president of Facilities Management did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This story is developing.

