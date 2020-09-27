‘The Murders at White House Farm’ Opts for Subtlety

★★★★☆

If you love true crime, then it’s time to add another show to your watch list. Based on a true story, The Murders at White House Farm details the mystery of how five family members were killed in their countryside home one night, leaving behind only one member of the family, Jeremy Bamber (Freddie Fox). After being out the whole night, Jeremy reports having received a strange call from his father, which first tipped him off to something unusual. Once the police actually arrive at the house, they’re too late. Everyone in the house has been shot dead.

The initial suspect is Sheila Caffell (Cressida Bonas), the daughter of the Bamber family with a history of mental illness. While the police begin wrapping up the case as a murder-suicide, Jeremy’s cousin, Ann Eaton (Gemma Whelan) starts to suspect Jeremy himself, who appears much too cavalier for a man whose entire family is gone.

With beautiful visuals, effective music, and superb acting, this drama shines even in an era glutted with true crime media. The visual transitions—from cluttered, fluorescent apartment bathrooms to idyllic, sunny wheat fields—match the many shifts in the actors’ moods. The show also employs skillful camera techniques to subtly reveal each character’s inner state. Characters in conflict, for example, are often framed to appear as if they are going down similar yet opposite paths. Close shots transition to long ones as the show emphasizes distance or separation. Small touches such as these reveal the skill and precision with which the show was created.

In contrast to other murder mysteries, The Murders at White House Farm only employs music when necessary. Director Paul Whittington does not fabricate a sense of urgency through swelling, chaotic string music, as other shows in this genre so often do. Whittington simply lets the suspense of the moments themselves shine on screen. Oftentimes, the most intense scenes do not contain cold-blooded murder, but rather they focus on the unraveling of the truth, which serves as a much more effective center stage.