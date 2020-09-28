2020 Fall Sports Preview
2020 Fall Sports Preview

by Emma Healy, Olivia Charbonneau, Ethan Ott and Ellie Kominiarek
2020 Boston College Football Preview

A season full of uncertainties is sure to be a memorable one for head coach Jeff Hafley and Boston College football.

2020 Fall Sports Preview: Field Hockey

After an incredible postseason run in 2019, Boston College field hockey looks to make a return to the national stage.

2020 Fall Sports Preview: Women’s Soccer

Boston College women’s soccer has its work cut out for it this year, playing an all-ACC schedule after going 1-8-1 in conference last fall.

2020 Fall Sports Preview: Volleyball

Boston College volleyball looks to continue its growth with a plethora of new talent ready to take on an all-ACC 2020 season.

