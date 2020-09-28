The Heights Editorial Board: How to Vote in the 2020 Election

How do I check if I am registered to vote?

Check your voter status here. Individual states, including Massachusetts, also have platforms to check voter registration status.

I’m not registered to vote. What should I do?

Register to vote in your home state here. Deadlines for registration vary by state. The deadline to register online, by mail, or in person in Massachusetts is Oct. 24. Find your state’s deadlines for in-person and online registration at vote.gov.

How do I know if my state offers online registration?

Check at vote.gov.

I’m registered to vote in Massachusetts. What do I do next?

If you will be voting in person on Election Day, find your polling place here. If you would like to request an absentee ballot, click here.

I’m registered to vote in my home state (not Massachusetts). What do I do next?

Request an absentee ballot from the state you are registered in. The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot varies by state.

What’s the difference between an absentee ballot and a mail-in ballot?

Both refer to ballots that are delivered to voters by mail. The two terms are used interchangeably, although some states will use one over the other.

Will I receive an absentee ballot by mail automatically? If not, do I need an excuse to get one?

It varies by state. Check this New York Times interactive map to see what the policies are for your state.

How do I return my ballot?

Mail your ballot or drop it off at your polling place. Deadlines for postmarking vary by state.

I’m still confused. Where can I look to learn more about voting for my state?