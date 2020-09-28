Public Enemy Takes Aim at Society in New Album

★★★★☆

Public Enemy is back and as hard hitting as ever. The legendary hip-hop group hasn’t missed a beat with its new album What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down? This marks the third album that Public Enemy has released in 2020. It’s tempting to think that this sudden burst of inspiration has come from this year’s craziness, especially considering that the group’s first album in 13 years, Loud Is Not Enough, was released in April 2020.

A lot has changed in those 13 years, and Public Enemy wants to talk about it all. From Donald Trump to social media, no topic was safe from derision on this album’s hit list. In the past, the group has vocalized its opinions about the treatment of Black people, as well as its thoughts about the current state of the government and society. Any fan of Public Enemy will feel right at home listening to What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?, as the group continues to share its hardcore truths with the world.

The group wastes no time getting straight down to business. The opening song, “When the Grid Goes Down…,” immediately creates a sense of chaos, with heavily distorted political lyrics and a dystopian bassline. This sense of chaos flows directly into the next two songs of the album, which happen to also be the two most memorable songs, “Grid” and “State of the Union (STFU).” “Grid” has no shortage of stanzas to make your head spin. The group focuses its anger at social media, with lyrics such as “Socially engineered anarchy induced chaos” and “Digital mental health clinics worse than the pandemic.”

The distaste in “Grid” melds well with the outrage expressed in “State of the Union (STFU),” which can best be described as an anti-Trump protest song. Public Enemy rattles off line after explosive line, including “End this clown show for real, a state bozo / Nazi cult 45 Gestapo” and “Operation 45, yeah it’s the same thing / Sounds like Berlin burnin’.” Throughout the album, the group never refers to Donald Trump by name, only as “45” or “president.”