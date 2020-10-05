Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down – 10/4

THUMBS UP

Registering to Vote – The deadline to register to vote in Massachusetts for the upcoming presidential election is Oct. 24. You can register online at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/. See last week’s editorial for further details.

Starbucks Iced Matchas With Soy and Light Ice – Is buying it a smart financial choice? No. Could I probably make it at home if I actually tried? Yes. Does it give me a little bit of joy amid a pandemic? Yes. Should you try this order and name it “the Maddie”? Sure.

THUMBS DOWN

Not Knowing Where to Go After Thanksgiving – Peep the editorial. It’d be kinda nice to know, you know, for flight and planing reasons. If you’d like to know what the University is planning to do with students after the break, definitely don’t repeatedly call Student Services at 617-552-3300 to ask.

Tuesday’s Presidential Debate – “A hot mess inside of a dumpster fire inside of a train wreck.”- Jake Tapper; – “A shitshow” – Dana Bash; – Rick Santorum added that asking the president to denonunce right-wing extremeists is “unfair” because they’re his base.