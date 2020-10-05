Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down – 10/4
Opinions, TU/TD

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down – 10/4

by Opinions
October 5, 2020    Updated October 5, 2020 at 8:09 pm

THUMBS UP

Registering to Vote – The deadline to register to vote in Massachusetts for the upcoming presidential election is Oct. 24. You can register online at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/. See last week’s editorial for further details.

Starbucks Iced Matchas With Soy and Light Ice – Is buying it a smart financial choice? No. Could I probably make it at home if I actually tried? Yes. Does it give me a little bit of joy amid a pandemic? Yes. Should you try this order and name it “the Maddie”? Sure.

THUMBS DOWN

Not Knowing Where to Go After Thanksgiving – Peep the editorial. It’d be kinda nice to know, you know, for flight and planing reasons. If you’d like to know what the University is planning to do with students after the break, definitely don’t repeatedly call Student Services at 617-552-3300 to ask.

Tuesday’s Presidential Debate – “A hot mess inside of a dumpster fire inside of a train wreck.”- Jake Tapper; – “A shitshow” – Dana Bash; – Rick Santorum added that asking the president to denonunce right-wing extremeists is “unfair” because they’re his base.

 

 

October 5, 2020

You may also like

Thanksgiving 2019: What The Heights Board Is Grateful for
Be Thankful the Other 364 Days of the Year
Giving Thanks for the Ability to Chose Our Free Time
RECENT POSTS
CONTACT
The offices of The Heights are located on Boston College’s campus. You can find us at:
The Heights 113 McElroy Commons Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
ABOUT
Established in 1919 as Boston College’s student newspaper, The Heights has been both editorially and financially independent from the University since 1971. The Heights serves the students, faculty, and staff of the Boston College community, as well as our neighbors in Chestnut Hill, Newton, and the Allston-Brighton area.  
THEMEVAN

We are addicted to WordPress development and provide Easy to using & Shine Looking themes selling on ThemeForest.

Tel : (000) 456-7890
Email : [email protected]
Address : NO 86 XX ROAD, XCITY, XCOUNTRY.

Searching