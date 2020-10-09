BC Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases Since Tuesday

Boston College represented at least 16 percent of the COVID-19 cases associated with higher education in Massachusetts in the state’s most recent weekly public health report.

The state reported this week that there had been 1,058 total cases associated with higher education in Massachusetts as of Tuesday morning. At that time, BC’s COVID-19 dashboard reported that 177 total BC community members had tested positive.

The University’s positivity rate has remained relatively low since it reported a spike in cases during the second week of the semester, during which the number of undergraduate cases more than doubled and the undergraduate positivity rate was 3.53 percent.

BC has now reported four undergraduate cases this week out of 3,361 tests, an undergraduate positivity rate of .12 percent. The undergraduate positivity rate last week was 0.25 percent.

The University reported three cases of COVID-19 among non-undergraduates this week, doubling the number of non-undergraduate cases to six since testing began in August.

BC reported that 16 undergraduates were in isolation as of Thursday—with 10 in isolation housing and six isolating at home—and that 166 undergraduates had recovered.

The University reported that it had conducted a total of 49,782 tests, with 188 positives, through Wednesday. These numbers include 33,974 undergraduate tests, with 182 undergraduate cases.

One of these positives was a member of the BC field hockey team, according to Senior Associate Athletics Director for Communications Jason Baum. The next five field hockey games have been postponed due to the positive test, and nine players are currently in quarantine.

