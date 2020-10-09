BC Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases Since Tuesday
News, On Campus, Top Story, Administration

BC Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases Since Tuesday

by Scott Baker
October 9, 2020    Updated October 9, 2020 at 3:14 am

Boston College represented at least 16 percent of the COVID-19 cases associated with higher education in Massachusetts in the state’s most recent weekly public health report

The state reported this week that there had been 1,058 total cases associated with higher education in Massachusetts as of Tuesday morning. At that time, BC’s COVID-19 dashboard reported that 177 total BC community members had tested positive.

The University’s positivity rate has remained relatively low since it reported a spike in cases during the second week of the semester, during which the number of undergraduate cases more than doubled and the undergraduate positivity rate was 3.53 percent.

BC has now reported four undergraduate cases this week out of 3,361 tests, an undergraduate positivity rate of .12 percent. The undergraduate positivity rate last week was 0.25 percent.

The University reported three cases of COVID-19 among non-undergraduates this week, doubling the number of non-undergraduate cases to six since testing began in August.

BC reported that 16 undergraduates were in isolation as of Thursday—with 10 in isolation housing and six isolating at home—and that 166 undergraduates had recovered.

The University reported that it had conducted a total of 49,782 tests, with 188 positives, through Wednesday. These numbers include 33,974 undergraduate tests, with 182 undergraduate cases.

One of these positives was a member of the BC field hockey team, according to Senior Associate Athletics Director for Communications Jason Baum. The next five field hockey games have been postponed due to the positive test, and nine players are currently in quarantine.

Featured Image by Ikram Ali / Heights Editor

October 9, 2020

You may also like

Sick Tok: BC Student Isolation Experience Goes Viral
BC Adds Four Cases to Last Week’s COVID-19 Report, Positivity Rate Remains Semester Low
Rate of New COVID-19 Cases Falls in Week Five
RECENT POSTS
CONTACT
The offices of The Heights are located on Boston College’s campus. You can find us at:
The Heights 113 McElroy Commons Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
ABOUT
Established in 1919 as Boston College’s student newspaper, The Heights has been both editorially and financially independent from the University since 1971. The Heights serves the students, faculty, and staff of the Boston College community, as well as our neighbors in Chestnut Hill, Newton, and the Allston-Brighton area.  
THEMEVAN

We are addicted to WordPress development and provide Easy to using & Shine Looking themes selling on ThemeForest.

Tel : (000) 456-7890
Email : [email protected]
Address : NO 86 XX ROAD, XCITY, XCOUNTRY.

Searching