Boston College to Resume Late Night Dining on Tuesday

Boston College Dining Services is reintroducing its late night dining service following the Columbus Day holiday weekend. BC Dining began the year without the popular service as it adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As in previous years, late night dining will be offered at all three primary dining halls—Stuart Dining Hall, McElroy Commons, and Lower. Service will still be restricted, though, as late night dining will initially be offered from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

BC Dining hopes to expand to five nights a week, Director of Dining Services Beth Emery told The Heights in an email, but they do not currently have sufficient staffing.

“[Menu] offerings will include student favorites such as chicken tenders, fries, mozzarella sticks, snack attack and more,” Emery said. “Each menu at the three locations may vary slightly.”

Late night look will look different this year, though. Indoor seating will not be available, so students won’t be able to socialize in the dining halls as they have in years past.

Emery also said BC Dining has not yet determined whether the GET Mobile app will be available for late night service.

Late night has been a place for students to socialize at night, but it also provides busy students like Olivia Davies, MCAS ’23, with additional hours to eat dinner.

“My lab begins at 5 and ends at 8:50, so my only option really is to eat dinner at 4:30, which means messing up my entire eating schedule,” Davies said.

Davies said she often resorts to ordering food from off campus because the dining halls close at 8:30 p.m. and GET Mobile ordering closes at 8 p.m., and she doesn’t like the dinner options in the dining halls on some nights.

“I spend a decent amount of money on takeout and other food because I don’t like the dining hall options,” Davies said. “[Late night] will help me save money too because I won’t order food from off campus and eat all my snacks in my room.”

