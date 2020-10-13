When BC football kicked off its home opener against Texas State on Sept. 26, the team looked out into the bleachers of Alumni Stadium and was greeted not by fans watching the game in person, but by the “cutout crew.”

At first, the cutout crew was small: concentrated just behind the uprights, a couple dozen “people” sitting in the back of each end zone. But by the time BC kicked off against Pittsburgh on Saturday, the crowd had practically doubled in size, and it now includes cheerleaders, celebrities, and even dogs. And when the Eagles won in overtime, the cutouts were there to see the celebrations on the field.

According to Associate Athletics Director of Marketing and Fan Engagement Jamie DiLoreto, launching the “cutout crew” program—which allows fans to purchase a cutout for $25—was one fun solution to an empty stadium for this football season.

Seeing that professional teams, such as the Red Sox, were not able to host fans in person, DiLoreto knew that Boston College sports would be required to follow the same regulations, meaning they would have to create new opportunities for fans to connect with the team.

“Our job is fan engagement,” DiLoreto said. “We know these people. We’d love to have them on game days, but we can’t.”

According to DiLoreto, many parents and friends of the football players have purchased cutouts in order to be as “close” to the game as they can be. Fans can also order cutouts of pets to be placed throughout the stands.

“I send texts all the time saying, ‘Hey, I’m putting your head up in the stadium!’” DiLoreto said.

All the proceeds from the cutout crew will go directly into the Flynn Fund, BC Athletics’ major fundraising effort. Those who purchase them can also pick them up at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The cutout crew also includes a section for “Baldwin’s Buddies,” a zone specifically for children, which was designed as a way to get kids engaged as they cheer on the team from a distance. According to DiLoreto, one “Baldwin’s Buddy” is picked each game to win a $50 gift card from a sponsor of BC Athletics.

Way back in section ZZ is an entire section full of cutouts of Ted Griffin, BC ’05, whose friends decided to pay tribute to him after his unexpected passing. Griffin and his friends always sat in section ZZ to cheer on the Eagles, according to a tweet from BC.