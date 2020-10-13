Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Oct. 13
Opinions, TU/TD

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Oct. 13

by Opinions
October 13, 2020    Updated October 13, 2020 at 3:45 pm

Thumbs Up

  • Flies.
    Flies everywhere are really having a moment. From the national debate stage to…the national debate stage. Five years ago, could you ever have imagined that the one thing you would take away from a vice presidential debate would be that a fly landed on Mike Pence’s hair? #flygate
  • Bookshelves Organized By Color
    Say what you will about these. This is likely a tell-tale sign that the owner of said books does not, in fact, ever actually read these books. You’d have to jump through hoops to organically collect enough aesthetically pleasing and coordinated books to make one of these beautiful shelves. Despite all that, they just look so good.

Thumbs Down

  • Midterm Season.
    Everyone is dying of work by this time. This is the worst part of the year. I get that we’re about mid-semester, but it’s as if every one of my professors got together and collectively decided to replace Halloween as the scariest date in October. This is also right smack in the middle of recruiting season. 0/10, would rather this be in September.
  • Limited Halloween
    At a time when many have very little, we should be grateful for what we have. That being said, like sorority girls in the South were sad about virtual rush, I’m sad about a socially distanced Halloween. I guess we can all just watch Hocus Pocus together and eat our feelings in candy corn?

Featured Graphic by Ally Mozeliak / Heights Editor

October 13, 2020

You may also like

BC Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases Since Tuesday
Sick Tok: BC Student Isolation Experience Goes Viral
BC Adds Four Cases to Last Week’s COVID-19 Report, Positivity Rate Remains Semester Low
RECENT POSTS
CONTACT
The offices of The Heights are located on Boston College’s campus. You can find us at:
The Heights 113 McElroy Commons Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
ABOUT
Established in 1919 as Boston College’s student newspaper, The Heights has been both editorially and financially independent from the University since 1971. The Heights serves the students, faculty, and staff of the Boston College community, as well as our neighbors in Chestnut Hill, Newton, and the Allston-Brighton area.  
THEMEVAN

We are addicted to WordPress development and provide Easy to using & Shine Looking themes selling on ThemeForest.

Tel : (000) 456-7890
Email : [email protected]
Address : NO 86 XX ROAD, XCITY, XCOUNTRY.

Searching