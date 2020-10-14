Kiiara Relies on Old Material on First Studio Album

★★☆☆☆

Kiiara has had a strange music career. She blew up on Soundcloud with her single “Gold” in 2015, and dropped her first EP low kii savage in 2016 to a similar degree of success. Over the next few years, she collaborated with everyone from Linkin Park to Future. With how popular she was, it could be easy to forget that she hadn’t yet released a solo album. Finally, four years after her EP, her album lil kiiwi has arrived—but it wasn’t worth the wait.

One of the biggest problems with lil kiiwi is that the three most impressive songs on the album are “Gold,” “Feels,” and “Whippin,” two of which were included on low kii savage. These are still solid pop songs, but it has now been four years since the release of Kiiara’s EP. Artists often get a pass when they include songs from EPs on their first albums, but in most of these cases, the songs haven’t already made their rounds in the public consciousness. “Whippin” and “Gold” have that signature Kiiara echoey gibberish sound, while “Feels” drips with atmosphere. Meanwhile, the rest of the album sounds like generic, forgettable pop in contrast with these tracks.

While most of the new music is fairly forgettable, “Accidental” has some of the best lyricism on the album, a refreshing change of pace for Kiiara. The basis of the song is that she’s been manipulating a lover and now regrets it. She makes all sorts of excuses including drugs and her mental health, but she also acknowledges that these don’t change the fact that she did manipulate them. It’s a fairly mature take on toxic relationships for a generic pop song. Musically, however, “Accidental” just isn’t very impressive compared to what Kiiara has done before, and the fact that its lyrics are relatively strong doesn’t bode well for the rest of the album.