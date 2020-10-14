Trey Songz Mistakes Lust for Love on ‘Back Home’

★★★☆☆

Quarantine, new Trey Songz music, and cuffing season on the way sounds like a dangerous combination, but the risk may be worth it. Caution is advised before listening to Songz’s latest album.

Back Home, Songz’s eighth studio album, was released on Friday. As expected with anything Trey Songz, it is dedicated to love, lust, and everything in between. His passion burns and permeates through each song on the album. In an interview with Apple Music, Songz lamented the fact that music today doesn’t teach about love anymore.

“With this album, I wanted to bring the complexity of love,” Songz said.

Though in the Apple Music interview he cites “All This Love” from Back Home as the best love song that he has ever made, the other songs on the new album contradict the maturity he is trying to portray. Going back home usually brings a sense of clarity and new understanding. But on Back Home, it’s questionable how much Songz has really grown.

Back Home is reminiscent of Songz’s 2014 album Trigga, full of explicit and implicit innuendos alike. In each track, he wears his heart on his sleeve and unapologetically pours his feelings out through vivid stories. But this time, Songz approaches love from a different angle. He almost comes across as misunderstood, not the player that he’s always claimed to be.

On one hand, Songz is fed up with these short-term entanglements. In “Two Ways,” first released as a single, Songz sings, “It goes two ways in love / Can’t be the one chasing us.” He feeds the sad love song with blues-inflected electric guitar and drums. Despite wanting to leave, Songz admits that he is crippled by his unrequited love and that he cannot be himself if he does not have his lover’s heart. This sort of painful internal conflict runs throughout the album.