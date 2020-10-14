University Will Announce Thanksgiving Plans by Monday
by Scott Baker
October 14, 2020    Updated October 14, 2020 at 12:49 am

Boston College’s weekly COVID-19 undergraduate positivity rate fell last week for the second week in a row, according to its Tuesday update of the COVID-19 dashboard. The University reported nine positives out of 5,352 undergraduate tests for last week, an undergraduate positivity rate of 0.17 percent. 

With Thanksgiving Break six weeks away, Vice President for Student Affairs Joy Moore emailed out a survey Tuesday asking for student preferences regarding the University’s schedule following the five-day break.

The survey asked whether students would prefer to return home for the Thanksgiving Break and finish out the semester remotely, or if students would rather remain in Massachusetts—at BC or at home—and complete the semester on campus. Moore said the University would make a decision about Thanksgiving Break by Monday.

Last week’s undergraduate positivity rate marks a new semester low. The University reported lower rates—.06 percent and .09 percent, respectively—during the two weeks of entry testing of returning students, faculty, and staff prior to the start of the semester.

BC conducted 147 more tests last week than it did the week prior, with 71 more tests for undergraduates and 76 more tests of non-undergraduates.

BC reported that 13 undergraduates were in isolation as of Tuesday—with 11 in isolation housing and two isolating at home—and that 174 undergraduates had recovered.

The University reported that it had conducted 52,327 total tests, with 193 positive cases, through Monday. These numbers include 35,965 undergraduate tests, with 187 undergraduate cases.

Featured Image by Maggie DiPatri / Heights Editor

October 14, 2020

