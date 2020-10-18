King Princess, Justin Bieber, and More in Singles

King Princess – “Only Time Makes It Human”

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5.

King Princess, coming off the release of her 2019 album, Cheap Queen, is back with a new single this week: “Only Time Makes It Human.” The track leans full pop and features a Dua Lipa-esque groovy bass line that gives the track the air of a retro dance anthem. The song is about as meta as it gets—King Princess sings a heartbroken melody about how her failed relationships have launched her successful career in the music industry. She croons, “And I’ll keep selling all my problems / And she’ll be the one who buys them / All of her love became an album / And I’m still the one who’s crying.” It’s a reflection on a strange aspect of making music, namely that the very raw, tragic experiences musicians go through often inspire the best art. There’s an almost sadistic push for artists to put themselves in that vulnerable position time and time again in order to strike sonic gold. All of this musing is shrouded in a too-cool-to-care sound, making “Only Time Makes It Human” a must-add to your playlist.

Justin Bieber, benny blanco – “Lonely”

⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3 out of 5.

For many Millennials and Gen Z-ers, watching Justin Bieber’s rise to fame was a big part of their childhood. After years of controversy and bad decisions, Bieber released a new single this week with benny blanco that reflects on this experience. “Lonely” chronicles the downsides of fame, a sharp contrast from the way that money and celebrity is often glorified in today’s music scene. Getting to hear blanco and Bieber’s experiences trying to exist in the spotlight is equal parts interesting and heartbreaking, and the track deserves ample praise for its honesty.

Demi Lovato – “Commander in Chief”

⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3 out of 5.

This week, Demi Lovato released a single and music video for what is essentially a Donald Trump diss track. “Commander in Chief” is the type of impassioned ballad that Lovato does best (think her other 2020 singles “Anyone” and “Still Have Me”). She spends three minutes attacking the president for his narcissistic and greedy habits. One of the most powerful lines comes in the chorus, when Lovato belts, “We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying / While you line your pockets deep / Commander in Chief, how does it feel to still / Be able to breathe?,” a chilling reference to recent Black Lives Matter protests and the COVID-19 pandemic, both of which Lovato clearly blames Trump for mishandling.

Photo Courtesy of Columbia Records