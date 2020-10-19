A Co-Ed Campus 50 Years Down the Line

In 1899, eight years before becoming president of Boston College, Rev. Thomas Gasson, S.J., spoke to a crowd at Trinity College in Washington, D.C. about the lack of women in higher education.

“Is man alone gifted with understanding? Is man alone dowered with reasoning faculties? Can man alone grasp truth? The harmony between the inner and outer world? Are men the only pilgrims to the shrines of wisdom? Are men the only torchbearers of knowledge?” he asked the crowd.

“If these questions cannot be answered in the affirmative, and assuredly they cannot be answered affirmatively by anyone who has not bid farewell to common sense, then we must come to one conclusion,” he said. “And that conclusion is that the blessings of higher education should be placed within the reach of women.”

Despite these words spoken by the namesake of BC’s most iconic building, the University would not open the doors of all of its colleges to women for another 70 years.

Oberlin College became the first school to admit women in 1837. Over the next century and a half, colleges throughout the country would become co-ed. Though BC, which was founded in 1863, began letting women into its School of Education in the ’50s, it did not admit women to all of its colleges until 1970.