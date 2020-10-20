The Week in Photos: 10/12 – 10/19
The Week in Photos: 10/12 – 10/19

by Heights Photography
October 20, 2020    Updated October 20, 2020 at 11:57 pm
Chairs in Bapst Library are marked for social distancing, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (Jess Rivilis / Heights Editor)
BC students sit socially distanced in Stokes Amphitheater, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (Maggie DiPatri / Heights Editor)
Virginia Tech redshirt junior quarterback Hendon Hooker shoves BC graduate student defensive back Deon Jones to keep possession of the ball, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Matt Gentry / The Roanoke Times)
A photography gallery by Kaitong Hu and Van Xu, both CSOM ’21, based on the multiple meanings of the character 生 (Sheng) is on display through October in Carney 203, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Erin Pender / For The Heights)
A member of the BC Marching Band, Connor Laux, MCAS ’23, practices in a mask on the steps of Conte Forum, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (Maggie DiPatri / Heights Editor)
Newton students attend the March for Climate and Racial Justice, organized by Newton North High School Climate Collective on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Eric Shea / Heights Editor)
A voter from Newton casts a mail-in ballot, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (Vikrum Singh / For The Heights)
BC students line up in front of the Margot Connell Recreation Center for 10:00 a.m. workout appointments, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Maggie DiPatri / Heights Editor)
In advance of November’s presidential election, signs encouraging BC students to vote decorate campus, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Maggie DiPatri / Heights Editor)

Curated by Maggie DiPatri, Ikram Ali, and Jess Rivilis / Heights Editors

October 20, 2020
