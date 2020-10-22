Having the players and teams hold the right to choose how they want to promote social justice is the best way for athletes to use their platforms to combat racism and inequality. Giving athletes the freedom to choose how they show support allows each player or team to adopt a unique approach and not have to just conform or abide by a general policy, thus making it more personally meaningful.

When Clemson took on Virginia in a rematch of the 2019 ACC Championship Game on Oct. 3, many of the Tigers donned social justice messages on their jerseys during warmups. The last names typically on the back of the jerseys were replaced with phrases like Equality, Peace, Love, Together, Unity, Enough, and Vote.

Clemson players were not required to do this. The ACC and NCAA did not mandate it, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney even disagreed with it, according to a story from The Washington Post. Even so, some of the Tigers used their prominence as members of the No. 1 team in college football—and their platform of 4.6 million viewers—for something bigger than the game.

Clemson players followed the example set forth by professional teams. After the NBA season resumed, commissioner Adam Silver permitted players to wear messages of social justice on the back of their jerseys. Some stars, such as LeBron James, elected not to, but many did take part. Some notable examples include Boston Celtics’ budding star Jayson Tatum wearing Black Lives Matter, and Dallas Mavericks’ star Luka Doncic wearing Enakopravnost, which means equality in his native Slovenian. Each player had the opportunity to promote a message close to their heart and unique to them, showing fans that fighting for social justice is motivated by strong personal convictions.

Teams have also taken a more collaborative effort to promote social justice. In July, the Boston Red Sox placed a 254-foot billboard reading Black Lives Matter alongside the Massachusetts Turnpike by Fenway Park.

“Recognizing that we have work to do ourselves, we wanted to show that we stand with those who are working to achieve racial equity,” Red Sox spokesperson Zineb Curran said in a statement to CNN. “The billboard is operated by the Red Sox Foundation and one of the ways we plan to feature the Black Lives Matter movement throughout the baseball season as a way to amplify the voices of those who share our values but may not share our platform.”

The worry for many, however, is that acts of support for various social justice movements is performative. But, when athletes and teams have the opportunity to use their platforms to support the movements in the way most meaningful to them, the messages are much more genuine. In the case of honoring victims of police brutality, for example, athletes have an even larger platform when it comes to amplifying the experiences of their local communities. In Minnesota, teams can honor George Floyd. Likewise, Jacob Blake can be commemorated by Wisconsin teams and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. That’s not to say that they cannot be memorialized elsewhere—as we’ve seen around the country—but the best way for athletes to affect change is to use their platforms sincerely.