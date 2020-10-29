Clemson football quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from head coach Dabo Swinney.

“He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College,” Swinney’s statement said. “While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday.”

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo first broke the news on Twitter.

#Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The No. 1-ranked Tigers are slated to face #BostonCollege Saturday. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 30, 2020

League guidelines state that any player who tests positive for the coronavirus must be isolated for at least 10 days after a positive test. After those 10 days, the athlete must be fever-free for one additional day before being allowed to return to practice and competition.

“The only thing that hurts is missing an opportunity to be with my teammates this weekend and play the game I love,” Lawrence said in a statement on Twitter.

The No. 1 Tigers (6-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast) are set to take on Boston College (4-2, 3-2) this Saturday at noon in Death Valley.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve seen from the quarterback is I think he’s greatly improved from last year,” BC head coach Jeff Hafley said about Lawrence in his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “The way he plays in the pocket, I think it’s better. He sits there. He reads things. He goes back late and sees things late and makes throws. … I have a lot of respect for him and coming back and improving says a lot about him.”

With Lawrence out for Saturday’s game—and potentially the Tigers’ competition with Notre Dame next week as well—true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei is the next man up on the depth chart. Uiagalelei appeared in the fourth quarter of Clemson’s game last week against Syracuse, and he has played sparingly this year as relief for Lawrence.

D.J. Uiagalelei appeared in last week's 4th quarter. Don't think staff would've played him if he wasn't close to 100 percent. Took a shot to the shoulder vs. Miami and staff held out for GT game.



Tigers also without Jamie Skalksi & likely Tyler Davis. Mike Jones is questionable — Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) October 30, 2020

Uiagalelei made his collegiate debut this year against Wake Forest, completing 2-of-3 passes for 16 yards. Against the Citadel in a non-conference matchup, he completed 8-of-11 passes for 75 yards. The pro-style quarterback was the No. 10 recruit in the class of 2020 thanks to a stellar career at St. John Bosco High School in California. Behind Uiagalelei on the depth chart is redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh.

Featured Image by Hyosub Shin / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via ACC Media