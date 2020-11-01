Week Nine COVID-19 Positivity Rate Rises, Remains Below State and Local Rates

The University reported seven additional undergraduate cases of COVID-19 out of 1,663 undergraduate tests between the Thursday and Friday updates of its COVID-19 dashboard, a positivity rate of 0.42 percent. Twelve undergraduates tested positive last week out of 6,282 undergraduate tests, a rate of .19 percent.

Four non-undergraduates also tested positive this week out of 1,685 non-undergraduate tests.

The University’s undergraduate positivity rate remains low in relation to the state’s positivity rate of 1.55 percent between Oct. 11 and Oct. 24.

“The number of new cases has been increasing over the last several days, with the last four days clocking in at over 1,000 new cases per day,” Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said at his latest COVID-19 update press conference on Tuesday. “Numerically, we haven’t seen cases this high since May.”

Last week, the Commonwealth placed the City of Boston into the high-risk category for COVID-19, which includes cities and towns that report an average of more than eight daily cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks. Newton remains in the moderate-risk category, with between four and eight cases per 100,000 residents over this time.

Boston reported an average of 15.8 daily cases per 100,000 residents between Oct. 11 and Oct. 24, while Newton reported 5.6 cases per 100,000 residents during this time period.

BC reported that 25 undergraduates were in isolation as of Friday—with 14 in isolation housing and 11 isolating at home—and that 213 undergraduates had recovered.

The University reported that it had conducted 78,477 total tests, with 249 total positive cases, through Thursday. These numbers include 56,871 undergraduate tests, with 238 undergraduate cases.

