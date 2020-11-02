“An Election Like No Other”: Boston College Braces for 2020 Presidential Election

There were many issues that BC students kept in mind while casting their ballots, including health care, climate change, abortion, and LGBTQ+ rights.

“I think the two candidates on top of the two major tickets … present radically different visions on both sides for where the nation should go,” said Dennis Wieboldt, a UGBC representative and MCAS ’22.

Shriya Srikanth, CSOM and MCAS ’23, said the decision of who to vote for was easy, as she agrees with Biden’s policy plans and disagrees with Trump on a moral level.

Though Foley declined to share which presidential candidate she supported, she said that she prioritized “pro-life” issues and that the presidents’ starkly contrasting stances on abortion made the choice easy.

“You have Miley Cyrus on Instagram holding a cake, celebrating abortion, and then [on the other side] you have Mother Teresa, and I’d rather be on Mother Teresa’s side anytime,” Foley said.

Alexandra Katz, a UGBC representative and Lynch ’23, said she is voting by mail and is registered in her home state of New York. She said she will be voting for Biden primarily because she believes in harm reduction.

“I was thinking about a lot of the frankly racist statements that our president has currently made, and has made in the past,” Katz said. “… In my personal opinion, this election was choosing whichever was the lesser of two evils, and I do think that there was a very, very clear option, or a clear answer.”

For some, the names on the ticket are not necessarily the most important aspect of the election.

“I’m looking at it as not really voting for Biden—I’m voting for the cabinet,” said Christie Louis, a member of the AHANA+ Leadership Council and MCAS ’24. “I’m not voting for him necessarily, but I’m voting for the people that I hope he surrounds himself with.”

Wieboldt, who dropped his ballot off at a dropbox in his home state of New Jersey, said he considered issues related to health care, climate change, and economics when casting his ballot.

“I mean we’re all in college now. Eventually we’ll be out of college, whether or not we’ll have a job and a good-paying job when we come out,” he said. “I think voting for the candidate who you think has the better economic vision is something that will be on students’ minds, and I know it was on mine when I voted.”

James Mazareas, a graduate student and member of the Young Democratic Socialists of BC, said that he will likely reluctantly end up voting for Biden, who he sees as the lesser of two evils. Because of his disillusionment with the two parties, Mazareas said he understands people who choose not to vote at all.

“Obviously, the Trump administration has been terrible on [LGBTQ+ issues] and rolling back protections for queer and trans people,” Mazareas said. “There’s a lot of cases where Biden isn’t perfect, or not good at all, but he is sort of better than Trump. And so it’s difficult I think for a lot of people to balance those two things.”

Philip Landrigan, the director of the Global Public Health Program at BC, said that he is also voting with climate change in mind, and he is hoping for a Biden administration that reverses the Trump administration’s rollback of environmental and occupational policies.

“My great hope is that there’ll be a change of administration, and that the new administration will pay attention to the science and work diligently to restore occupational and environmental safeguards that save lives and boost the economy,” he said.

At the debate watch parties hosted by the College Democrats of BC, McBride said that there was a general consensus among the club that environmental issues were not discussed as much as they should have been during the debates.

“There was that frustrating part of the vice presidential debate where Kamala and Mike Pence were both like, ‘Oh, we’re not going to ban fracking, we’re not going to ban fracking,’” McBride said. “And a lot of people in the club were kind of like, ‘You know, I wish there was more progressive environmental legislation.’”

Despite this frustration, McBride said club members agreed that if Biden wins the election, there will be a change for the better regarding environmental policy.

A main goal of CJBC is for BC to divest from fossil fuels, but according to Kang, this is difficult to achieve when the president actively denies science and the need for urgent climate action.

“It’s really hard to set this example of divestment if the president finds that climate change is a hoax, [and] he has said that,” she said. “It’s really, really hard to have BC make this example if the whole political realm is like, ‘Well, climate change isn’t even real.’”

Katz said her plans for election night are to take care of herself, because whatever the results are, she’s going to be feeling a ton of emotions.

“I think that everybody should kind of try to look out for themselves in all ways that they can this week, whether that means taking a break from social media outlets, or news coverage, or taking a quick schoolwork break, or getting to bed early or something—anything like that, just to preserve mental health and sanity in any way possible,” she said.