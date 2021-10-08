Opinions, TU/TD Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week Of Oct. 12 Thumbs Up Air Frying Cinnamon Apples: As the trees slowly change color on Boston College’s campus, it is clear that fall is dawning. One way to celebrate is to dice up some apples, sprinkle them with a little bit of cinnamon and brown sugar, and throw them in an air fryer for about five to 10 minutes. The result is a delicious snack. Plus, the dorm will smell like the iconic Bath & Body Works scent that capitalized middle school.

Benches on Campus: Not to be confused with the Amazon Bench Locker, the benches on campus are an iconic staple of BC. It’s hard not to appreciate the changing leaves and sunny fall weather from a quiet spot outside Bapst or Gasson. Whether it’s just a break in between classes or to make a call back home, take some time to enjoy the benches, and campus, before BC is humbled with its first snowfall.

Thumbs Down Soup Temperature: Number one on the list of ridiculously petty first-world problems is the temperature of the soups offered in the dining halls. Perhaps in fear of possibly serving cold soup, the dining hall soup is kept at around the same temperature as the seventh level of Hell, and should come with a warning sign.

Coffee-less Sundays: America runs on Dunkin’, but BC students will settle for any form of caffeine. Students’ weekdays are fueled by a constant flow of caffeine, and there’s a fix almost everywhere between the Chocolate Bar, the Rat, Hillside Cafe, and CoRo Cafe. Except on the weekends when limited dining hall availability and hours make it nearly impossible to find a cup of joe after 12 p.m. For anyone just rolling out of bed after a particularly rowdy Saturday night, or anyone looking for an afternoon pick-me-up, this thumbs down is all too real.

Related coffee the rat benches Air Fryers

You must log in to post a comment.