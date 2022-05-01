Homemade on the Heights: Banana Zucchini Muffins

Nothing says a delicious snack on the go quite like banana bread, muffins, and … zucchini? As weird as it sounds, adding zucchini to your typical muffin batter adds both nutrients and moisture to the bake. Its flavor is so mild, you can’t even taste it once it’s mixed in! To top it all off, who doesn’t like banana bread? Either as a quick breakfast, between-class snack, or late-night dessert, these tasty muffins are sure to satisfy even the pickiest veggie eater.

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup flour

¾ cup rolled oats

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. cinnamon (you can add more if you love cinnamon like me!)

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pumpkin pie spice/nutmeg (optional)

2 ripe bananas, mashed

2 small or 1 large zucchini

⅓ cup milk or plain yogurt (any dairy/non-dairy milk or yogurt works)

¼ cup sweetener (maple syrup, honey, or sugar)

1 large egg

2 tbsp. butter, melted

½–⅓ cup total of blueberries, chocolate chips, peanut butter chips/mini Reese’s cups, chopped nuts, or dried fruit (you can either do just one or a combination of them!)

RECIPE:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a medium bowl, mash the bananas using a fork until no large chunks remain. Keep in mind, the riper the bananas are, the easier they will be to mash and the sweeter they will be. Cut off the brown end of the zucchini, and grate the zucchini into a medium bowl until there are about 2 cups of shredded zucchini. Using a dish towel, squeeze the zucchini until there is no excess liquid. Measure out 1¼ cups of the squeezed shreds—be generous—and add to the banana mixture. Combine the rest of the wet ingredients in the same bowl. In a large mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients. Add half of the wet ingredients at a time, and combine with the dry ingredients. Mix until combined, but do not overmix. Add the extra mix-ins of your choice. Add more sweetener if needed (the ratio depends on the sweetness of the bananas and personal preference). Let stand for 10 minutes to allow oats to absorb the moisture. While the batter sits, line a muffin tin with liners or spray with cooking spray. Fill the tins ⅔ full. Optionally, top with more mix-ins. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 26 minutes, or until a toothpick test comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely. Enjoy warm or keep in the freezer for up to a month (if they last that long!).

