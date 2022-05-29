Late-Game Heroics Send BC to Fifth National Championship Game

With 1:28 left in the NCAA Tournament semifinals, Boston College lacrosse was tied with Maryland, and the Terrapins had possession. But Cassidy Weeks forced a turnover, and the ball quickly worked its way up the field. After a minute of waiting for the perfect opportunity, Charlotte North launched the ball to Weeks, who redirected it into the back of the net for BC’s first lead since the first quarter. The goal secured the victory for the Eagles with only 18 seconds left, earning a spot in their fifth straight NCAA Championship game.

No. 3 BC (19–3, 6–2 Atlantic Coast) earned a 17–16 over No. 2 Maryland (19–2, 6–0 Big Ten), taking the Eagles one step closer to their second straight National Championship.

“At the end of the game I knew that anyone on our team could score. Everyone was ready for

the moment,” Weeks said. “I just saw the chance—the opening.”

The Eagles’ defense was a force to be reckoned with from wire to wire, and it helped BC stay within reach of the Terrapins. The Eagles caused 17 turnovers compared to Maryland’s nine, and the Eagles won 16 ground balls.

With seven scoring weapons, BC’s shots come from all parts of the field. On Weeks’ game-winning goal, North, the top goal-scorer in the NCAA, was alone behind the net. She passed the ball off to Weeks, who scored her second goal of the day at a pivotal moment.

“I’m so proud of [Weeks] because she puts in so much work and deserves to be put in the spotlight,” BC head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said after the game. “She’s the hardest-working kid, and she deserves it.”

By the end of the game, seven Eagles scored.

North found the back of the net six times to lead BC, and Kayla Martello and Jenn Medjid both earned hat tricks. Belle Smith, Caitlynn Mossman, and Mckenna Davis added one goal each.

The Eagles found themselves down by as many as three goals with under eight minutes to play. But BC regained its composure, scoring four unanswered goals to end the game.

Even when down 7–6 at half and later 10–11 at the start of the fourth quarter, BC found its composure and took back the game to earn its fifth straight trip to the National Championship.

The Eagles will face No. 1 UNC Sunday at noon for a chance at their second straight NCAA title and second in program history.

“How incredibly composed and smart our girls are,” Walker-Weinstein said. “They were so smart and so together. What more could I ask for?”