BC Athletics Names Blake James Next Athletics Director

Boston College named Blake James its new athletics director on Wednesday, according to a release from BC Athletics. James, who served as the athletics director at Miami (Fla.) from 2013–21, will replace Pat Kraft, who left the position for Penn State in April.

James will assume the role on July 1.

“It is truly an honor to join the Boston College family as the William V. Campbell Director of Athletics,” James said in the release. “I am grateful to Fr. Leahy for the opportunity to lead the Eagles and for his confidence in me and in our shared vision for BC Athletics.”

James comes to the Heights with 13 years of experience as an athletics director—eight years with Miami and five years with Maine, where he held the role from 2005–10.

James has also held a number of leadership positions within the NCAA, including serving on the NCAA Board of Directors and Board of Governors from 2017–19, the NCAA Student-Athlete Experience Committee from 2019–21, and the NCAA Football Oversight Committee from 2015–17.

“Blake brings extensive experience, understands the issues facing intercollegiate athletics today, and is committed to BC’s mission,” University President Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J., wrote in the announcement. “I look forward to welcoming him to Boston College.”

James has also served as the chair of the NCAA Division I Council, which is responsible for the day-to-day decision making of Division I athletics.

He holds experience within the ACC, having served on the league’s Football Committee, NIL Committee, and Finance and Audit Committee. He is the chair of the conference’s athletics directors.

James’ hire comes just over a month after Kraft’s departure, which marked the third time since 2017 an athletics director left BC. Kraft’s tenure at BC lasted just two years.

While at Miami, James set fundraising records and oversaw a number of capital projects including new football, baseball, and golf facilities, and the enhancement of Miami’s men’s and women’s basketball facilities.

Upon his arrival at BC, he will supervise several new endeavors within the athletics department. He will oversee men’s hockey head coach Greg Brown, who was hired on May 6 following Jerry York’s retirement, and administer the ongoing construction of the Hoag Basketball Pavilion, a 40,000 square-foot basketball facility.

“We will strive for excellence in all of our pursuits in alignment with our Jesuit values,” James said in the release. “We will compete for championships with integrity, with incredible young men and women, and talented and compassionate coaches and staff supporting their journeys.”