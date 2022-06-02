Charlotte North Wins Second Consecutive Tewaaraton Award

Charlotte North, Boston College lacrosse’s leading scorer, was named the winner of the 2022 Tewaaraton Award on Thursday. This is the second straight year that North has earned the honor, awarded to the top player in college lacrosse.

After winning the Tewaaraton one season ago as well, North is the first repeat winner of the award since Taylor Cummings of Maryland won it in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

North first thanked her coaches, teammates, and her family after accepting the award.

“No thank you will ever be enough for what you’ve done for me,” she said in her acceptance speech. “You get the opportunity to play through a program that has such a strong culture. And I’m forever indebted to you.”

The graduate student, having transferred from Duke before her junior year, was among an elite group of finalists. Other women’s Tewaaraton finalists this season included Aurora Cordingley (Maryland), Ally Mastroianni (North Carolina), Jamie Ortega (North Carolina), and Meaghan Tyrrell (Syracuse).

North led the Tewaaraton finalists this year in goals (92), goals per game (4), draw controls per game (6.04), and free-position goals per game (1.39). North led the Eagles to their fifth-straight National Championship berth this season, falling to North Carolina in the title game on Sunday.

“She’s the best player I’ve ever played against,” Ortega said of North following the Tar Heels’ National Championship victory.

In a second-round NCAA Tournament win over Denver, North broke the NCAA’s career scoring record with 342 goals. She finished her career holding the record at 358 career goals despite being consistently double, triple, or quadruple-teamed by opponents throughout her time at BC.

Her free-position shot is unique among women’s college lacrosse players. North takes the ball in her stick, winds up two or three times, and takes one shuffle step before firing the ball into the corner of her choosing. Most other players sprint for goal and take a close-range shot, while North opts for the long-range, side-arm shot.

Much of North’s unusual technique is a result of many hours spent watching film. Her free-position routine is similar to a free-throw routine in its consistency, she said, a carryover from her days playing basketball.

“To my teammates, you guys are the reason that this happens—the reason for everything,” North said in her acceptance speech. “It’s been a long journey. It’s been so much fun. You guys have given me so much.”

North was also named the IWLCA Player of the Year on Wednesday for the second year in a row, and she was the first pick in Wednesday’s Athletes Unlimited professional lacrosse league draft.

“I have the best teammates in the world, and the hardest part of this is having to walk away from them,” said North after Sunday’s loss. “But I’m forever indebted to them for giving me the memories of a lifetime.”