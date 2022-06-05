Vice President for Student Affairs Shawna Cooper-Gibson had the goal of running the six Abbott World Marathon Majors. After previously running marathons in Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, New York, and London, finishing the 2022 Boston Marathon meant she had accomplished that goal.

“Boston is the final one for me so I received a Six-Star Finisher Medal,” she said.

Cooper-Gibson said her interest in running began after completing her dissertation at Boston University.

“[I] wanted to stay healthy while doing something for myself,” she said. “No one cares how far or how fast I run. It is something I do for me.”

After securing a bib through a personal connection in the Boston Athletic Association, Cooper-Gibson followed a consistent training schedule while enjoying the sights of Boston during her runs.

“It was around 4 months of running 3 days per week,” she said. “I did two short runs during the week and a longer run on the weekends. My usual route took me along the Charles River with beautiful views of Boston. I am an early morning runner so the quiet sunrises were an awesome way to start the day.”

During the marathon, Cooper-Gibson said passing Boston College was surreal and provided a great energy boost to finish the marathon.

“Mile 21 was unparalleled,” she said. “It felt like I was coming home. Being cheered on by my Boston College family was surreal.”