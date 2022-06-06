For Danielle Morin, MCAS ’22, running has always been something that brings joy instead of stress, she said. Though she did not join her high school’s cross country team, she would always run for herself. Watching the marathon as a freshman at Boston College inspired her to do the same, she said.

“When I was a freshman, I watched the marathon for the first time, and I was just blown away,” she said. “When it was late enough in the day that the charity runners were coming past, I just felt so inspired. I could see myself out there because they were fighting for something bigger than themselves, working for a cause that they had poured their time and their hearts into.”

Morin ran for Hale Education, a summer camp and outdoor education program. She said she initially found her goal of $8,000 intimidating, but reaching that amount became possible through everyone who donated their time and money to help her.

Morin said that she prepared for the marathon by training with a father-daughter duo who have run 129 marathons combined.

“They really focused on enjoying the journey,” Morin said. “You know, it was a whole process and not just about the race itself. And, you know, like being able to sustain ourselves and not get injured. … So I really loved my team runs even though it was sometimes hard to get out of bed at 6 a.m. on a Saturday, but it was worth it to be able to run with a team.”

Morin said there were people cheering from the beginning to the end and that the whole experience was “overwhelming in the best way,” but she found passing Mile 21 to be the best part.

“My favorite part by far was BC.” she said “Getting to have everyone like on Comm. Ave., it was unbelievable to see how many people were there giving me high fives and cheering my name and just like so much love and support it felt so surreal. … I couldn’t stop smiling the whole time.”