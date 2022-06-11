Theologian and Former BC Professor Michael Himes Dies at 75

Rev. Michael Himes, a former professor of theology at Boston College and a priest of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, N.Y., died on Thursday at the age of 75.

Himes began his career at BC in 1993 after working at the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception and the University of Notre Dame. He taught at BC for 28 years and was named professor emeritus following his retirement in 2021.

In 2002, Himes received the Phi Beta Kappa Teaching Award, which is given to BC faculty members nominated by students in the society after multiple years of positive influence on their BC experiences.

Himes also created “The Three Key Questions,” which countless students at BC and around the country have used to discover their vocations.The questions include what brings you joy, what are you good at, and who does the world need you to be.

In 2008, around 1,000 students, faculty, and staff gathered to hear Himes deliver a “last lecture”—a lecture in which a professor imagines they have one last chance to speak publicly—on the importance of giving yourself to others.

Himes wrote four books on faith and spirituality, including The Mystery of Faith: An Introduction to Catholicism.

