Mahogany Tears ACL, Will Miss 2022 Season

Christian Mahogany, Boston College football’s only returning starter on the offensive line, announced on Thursday that he tore his ACL in May and will be out for the 2022 season.

Mahogany injured his knee while working out at his home in New Jersey, according to ESPN. Though Mahogany has not received a recovery timeline, ACLs take six to nine months to heal. He had surgery on May 27. Mahogany intends to return to BC for the 2023 season.

The Eagles graduated four offensive line starters — Ben Petrula, Tyler Vrabel, Alec Lindstrom, and Zion Johnson — leaving Mahogany as the only returner.

Mahogany entered the offseason as a top guard prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Mel Kiper had Mahogany ranked the country’s No. 2 guard prospect for the 2023 draft.

The 333-pound, 6-foot-6 redshirt junior played his first season in 2020 after joining the Eagles as a three-star recruit. Mahogany received Second-Team All-ACC honors following the completion of the 2021 season, and he was one of five Eagles to make the 2022 Preseason All-ACC team, which was announced before his injury became public.

“I’m trying to keep a positive attitude,” Mahogany told ESPN. “This is the plan for me. This is something that I have to overcome in my career. I’m going to make a full recovery and come back by any means necessary.”

Out of BC’s available offensive linemen, only Ozzy Trapilo and Jack Conley have started games for the Eagles, and they have combined for four starts.

Trapilo and Conley are expected to start alongside redshirt freshman Drew Kendall and redshirt senior Finn Dirstine. Redshirt sophomore Kevin Cline will likely see more available snaps in the fall in Mahogany’s absence.

As the only multi-year starter on the offensive line still in Chestnut Hill, Mahogany plans to continue working with the Eagles through his injury and pass his knowledge on to his teammates.

“I’m going to be around,” Mahogany said. “Whenever I come back to campus, hopefully soon, I’m going to be around. Whoever fills in my spot, I’m going to give them the pointers to be successful, whatever it takes.”

Along with five new starters, Dave DeGuglielmo will take over as offensive line coach in place of Matt Applebaum, who was hired by the Miami Dolphins last spring.