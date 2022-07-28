Four Eagles Selected in the 2022 MLB Draft

Boston College baseball finished the 2022 season with six straight losses—two to Florida State, one to Maine, and three to Clemson—and finished the season with a 19–34 record.

Four players on BC’s active 2022 roster—Luke Gold, Mason Pelio, Joe Mancini, and Max Gieg—were selected on days two and three of the 2022 MLB Draft on July 18 and 19.

On day two of the draft, the Detroit Tigers selected Gold, a junior infielder, in the fifth round with the No. 147 overall pick. With the Tigers’ selection, Gold became the third-ever Eagle drafted by the Tigers organization and the first since Mike Martin in 1994.

Gold is the fifth Eagle to be drafted in the first six rounds of the draft over the last four years. He joins an all-time list of 17 BC players drafted in the first 10 rounds.

In 2022, Gold hit .308 with a .557 slugging percentage, earning All-ACC Second Team honors. The previous year, Gold earned All-ACC First Team honors and American Baseball Coaches Association All-Northeast recognition honors. He is just the second two-time All-ACC pick from BC.

Gold’s 62 hits tied for a team-high. He added 38 runs scored and 37 driven in in addition to nine home runs. In his 80th career game, Gold became the third-fastest player to reach 100 career hits in BC history. He hit a career .303 with 132 hits, 40 doubles, 19 home runs, 97 RBIs, and a .540 slugging percentage.

On day three of the draft, BC’s right-handed pitching core joined the MLB’s ranks.

The Cincinnati Reds selected Pelio in the 12th round with the No. 363 pick. Mancini and Gieg followed in the 15th and 18th rounds, respectively, joining the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels.

Pelio, an All-ACC Rookie Team selection in 2019, made six starts and appeared out of the bullpen seven times in the 2022 season. In 18.2 innings of work, he struck out 21 batters to bring his career strikeout total to 156 strikeouts in 177.2 innings. During Pelio’s junior campaign, the righty reached triple-digit speed with his two-seam heater.

Pelio is the fourth Eagle to be selected by the Reds and the first since they selected Matt Gill in 2019.

Mancini, selected by the Astros with the No. 463 overall pick, recorded a 4.70 ERA, .253 batting average against, and 63 strikeouts in 76.2 innings in 2022. Mancini served the Friday night role for the Eagles as a go-to pitcher. He is the fourth Eagle drafted by the Astros and the first since they took J.B. MacDonald and Barry Butera in 2009.

The Angels selected Gieg with the No. 583 overall pick. Gieg made seven starts and 15 total appearances in 2022. He posted a 2.78 ERA, .175 batting average against, and 26 strikeouts in 22.2 innings for a 4–2 overall record.

This summer marks Gieg’s second season playing in the Cape Cod Baseball League with the Cotuit Kettleers. There, he has recorded a 2.40 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 15 innings across eight relief outings. He is the third player chosen by the Angels out of BC, and the first since John Leonard in 2011.