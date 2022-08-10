University To Require On-Campus Students To Isolate in Residence Halls or at Home for COVID-19
By Amy Palmer
August 10, 2022    Updated August 10, 2022 at 11:20 pm

Boston College will now require on-campus students who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate in their residence halls or at their permanent residence, according to an email sent to the BC community.

“As the United States and the world transition from a COVID-19 pandemic to an endemic, the University will continue to treat the virus as a manageable illness,” reads the email—sent by Director of University Health Services Doug Comeau and Vice President of Human Resources David Trainor.

Prior to this change, students who tested positive for COVID-19 quarantined in University isolation housing at the Pine Manor campus or in off-campus housing. The campus will now serve as a two-year residential college and a cost-free summer enrichment program.

Students who test positive and live within driving distance will need to travel home by “private/personal” car. Those who isolate on campus will have to wear masks and exercise COVID-19 precautions. 

The University will continue to require students to isolate themselves for five days after testing positive or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. If students have decreasing symptoms after five days, they can exit isolation but must still wear a mask for the next five days.

“Students who receive word of a positive symptomatic test result should discuss these two isolation options and their individual plan with University Health Services,” the email reads.

BC will require all community members to submit a negative antigen or PCR test within 72 hours of their return to campus for the school year.

The email reaffirmed that all incoming students and faculty members are required to receive their COVID-19 vaccination and first booster shot and strongly recommended community members to receive additional booster shots per CDC and state and local departments of public health guidance. 

The email also states that students will not be required to wear masks and that BC’s COVID-19 protocols are subject to change as the school continues to monitor the pandemic.

“The University will remain guided by its commitment to protect the health and well-being of the BC community and nearby neighborhoods, and provide as normal a campus experience as possible for our students, faculty, and staff,” the email reads.

August 10, 2022

