Newton City Council Approves funding For Proposed Senior Center
The new senior center is set to break ground in early 2023 (Connor Siemien / Heights Editor).
Metro, Politics, Newton

Newton City Council Approves funding For Proposed Senior Center

By Connor Siemien
August 24, 2022    Updated August 24, 2022 at 8:33 pm

After four years and more than 300 community meetings, the Newton City Council approved full funding of the proposed Newton Center for Active Living (NewCAL).

The approved funding totals $19.5 million.

Construction is set to begin in early 2023, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller wrote in a newsletter update shortly after the council’s vote.

“[The council’s decision allows] us to move forward with speed and care to create an exceptional new facility with programs and services for our older residents and the community at large, starting in 2024 and for generations to come,” Fuller wrote.

Twenty councilors voted to approve the funding. Three were absent, and one councilor, Ward 3 Councilor Julia Malakie, voted against it.

Malakie and Ward 2 Councilor-at-Large Tarik Lucas co-nominated the existing building as a historical landmark in January. The Newton Historical Commission rejected the nomination in late March.

Josh Morse, Newton’s public buildings commissioner, outlined the project’s steps that will take place over the next few years—getting approval of the building design, demolition of the current building, hiring of building contractors, and construction—in a document presented to the City Council.

The document also listed certain conditions that come with the funding, including requiring the NewCAL team to keep the City Council updated on the project’s progress.

The project—temporarily referred to as NewCAL—is searching for more than funds now, though: It needs a new name, according to Fuller.

“NewCAL, as we have affectionately been calling this project, was never intended to be the new center’s ‘forever’ name,” she said in her mayor’s update. “Let’s continue to work together to find the right name for this important City facility in which so many people will learn, exercise, sing, eat, create, find services and build community.”

Fuller called for a new senior center in her 2018 inauguration speech, and she thanked those who have been involved with the project since then in her update.

“Working together, we made it happen,” she wrote. “The passion and care throughout this process is just another of the countless reasons that make me grateful to serve as Mayor of Newton.”

August 24, 2022

You may also like

Finance Committee Allocates $19.5 Million Budget to NewCAL Project
Famous Cupcakes at Newton’s 4 Corners Pizza Taste as Good as They Look
Newton City Council Rejects FY 2023 Budget in Symbolic Gesture
RECENT COMMENTS
FlICKR GALLERY
THEMEVAN

We are addicted to WordPress development and provide Easy to using & Shine Looking themes selling on ThemeForest.

Tel : (000) 456-7890
Email : [email protected]
Address : NO 86 XX ROAD, XCITY, XCOUNTRY.

Searching