Grammy-winning singer Jon Batiste will star as the featured artist at the 30th Annual Pops on the Heights gala—which raises money that goes toward financial aid for Boston College undergraduate students—on Sept. 30.

Batiste won five Grammys in 2022, including Album of the Year for his studio album We Are. He also earned an Academy Award for the original score of the movie Soul and was the musical director and bandleader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The soaring music of the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, led by conductor Keith Lockhart, will fill Conte Forum for the event, which is also known as the Barbara and Jim Cleary Scholarship Gala.

The University Chorale, student performer Maxwell Korman, MCAS ’23, and the Screaming Eagles Marching Band will also take the stage.

The musical talents of more BC students will be on display during the pre-show performances, including five a cappella groups—the Acoustics, the Dynamics, the Bostonians, the Common Tones, and the Heightsmen—along with soloists Alice O’Connell, MCAS ’24, and Stencia Bastien, MCAS ’23.

The event is the University’s largest fundraiser and has raised $115 million for financial aid, according to the event’s website. Last year’s sold-out gala featured the band Train as the headliner.

Pops on the Heights is currently sold out, according to the event’s website.