Newton Residents Call for Progress as Reconstruction of Historic House Further Delayed

Tarps only partly cover the decaying plywood and scrap metal that clutter the lot at 29 Greenwood St. Traces of what was once the Gershom Hyde House—a centuries-old historic home demolished in 2021 without the City of Newton’s approval—are hard to find at the address, where only a half-standing wooden frame remains.

It might stay that way for a while.

The Newton Historical Commission voted unanimously against a plan to reconstruct the home on Aug. 2. The vote marked the second time in a nine-month period that property owner Ty Gupta failed to get a remediation plan past the commission, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller’s newsletter.

The commission approved a plan in 2017 that sought to restore the home and build a rear addition. But in April 2021—after Gupta acquired the property that January—building inspectors found it demolished and replaced with a new frame, according to the newsletter.

At the Aug. 2 meeting, the commission also extended a stop-work order—first issued after the building’s demolition—that bars Gupta from conducting work on the property, according to the newsletter.

The order comes with a $300-per-day fine that now totals nearly $150,000. Without the approval of a remediation plan, the commission will continue to levy this fine against the owner.

The Gershom Hyde House, which is located by Newton South High School and Kennard Park, is a colonial-style home that dates back to the 1740s and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The chair of the historical commission declined to comment on the vote.

A phone number associated with Gupta’s name was disconnected. An architect who represented Gupta at the Aug. 2 meeting did not respond to a phone call and voicemail requesting comment.