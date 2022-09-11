Virginia Tech Trounces BC 27–10 as Offensive Line Struggles Persist

If you are the kind of person who rejoices at every sign of hope in a football game, you wouldn’t want to be in the position of a Boston College fan on Saturday night. The Eagles failed to generate any offense all night long, and in a nightmare first quarter, BC registered zero points, zero first downs, and just five total yards.

While both teams entered Saturday’s matchup coming off tough week one losses, BC (0–2, 0–1 Atlantic Coast) failed to put the pieces together in week two, and fell to Virginia Tech (1–1, 1–0) 27–10. With the loss, the Eagles start off the season 0–2 for the first time since 2011, putting Jeff Hafley on the hot seat.

BC’s failure to generate offense started on the first drive. Following a Pat Garwo III rush that went for no gain, quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw the ball into tight coverage on the second snap of the game. While Jurkovec intended his pass to go to Jaden Williams streaking down the right sideline, the ball filtered into the hands of Virginia Tech’s Armani Chatman who intercepted the pass.

With the Hokies in prime scoring position after Jurkovec tossed the interception, Virginia Tech transitioned to the run game in Connor Blumrick and Wells for a gain of four yards in two plays, but the offense was stopped short of scoring on a five-yard completion to Keshawn King.

On fourth-and-one, Jaiden Woodbey made a costly error, planting his hands into the neutral zone, and was called offsides, handing the Hokies a first-and-goal. But after three more failed attempts inside the red zone, the Hokies still couldn’t convert.

Then came the domino effect. Between Phil’s interception along with Woodbey’s mistake, the Eagles fell into a downward spiral. On fourth and goal from the one-yard line, senior running back Jalen Holston plunged into the end zone behind a heap of lineman, putting the Hokies up 7–0.

BC’s defense began heating up from there. Despite a three-and-out on the next offensive drive for the Eagles, Bryce Steele brought Jurkovec and company back out onto the field after recording a sack on his defensive series. Steele put pressure on Wells with a plug rush up the middle, forcibly pinning him to the turf, but his efforts went unmatched again.

After three drives, Jurkovec was 2-for-6 for five yards and an interception. Even when he had a clean pocket, Jurkovec misread his deep shots and the game looked more difficult than it had to be. Zay Flowers, who broke 2,000 career receiving yards at BC the previous week, had zero targets until several minutes into the second quarter.

BC’s offensive line struggles continued from week one. The Hokies’ defense combined for five sacks and 10 total tackles for loss in their trouncing of the Eagles inexperienced O-line.

Wells finished the game 16-of-25 for 140 yards and a passing touchdown. The Hokies worked “the over route” well to wide receiver Stephen Gosnell. On one play, Gosnell beat Eagles’ defensive back Elijah Jones in deep coverage as he scrambled to keep up with the receiver’s speed.

In the third quarter, Jones was flat footed in red zone coverage on Kaleb Williams, who executed the whip route to perfection on a touchdown grab that sealed the game, 24–10.