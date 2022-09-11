★★★★★

Indie-pop musician Landon Conrath’s new album Nothing Matters Anyway has been a few years in the making. The independent artist’s first release was his single, “Pieces,” in January 2020. Since then, he has steadily released a few songs each year, with each project revealing more of his songwriting and producing personality.

Earlier this year he had just over 100,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Now, he’s closing in on 700,000 monthly listeners, a number that could skyrocket following his latest release.

The artist’s new album Nothing Matters Anyway came out Sept. 9 and features eight songs, five of which Conrath has released in 2022.

While he challenged the notion that albums have to be packed with unheard songs, Conrath hit it out of the park with his effortless guitar riffs and wonderfully abstract lyrics.

On “Science Fiction,” the final track on the album, he dips into his pop-punk tendencies more than in any of his other songs, letting crunchy and distorted electric guitar vibrations come through. Through his lyrics, Conrath laments his state in life while maintaining a sense of lightness with his sound.

“Paramore / I’m miserable and outta business / Slam the door or / tell me that it’s science fiction,” Conrath sings.

“So, so” is one of the new releases from the album, and it finds Conrath returning to a familiar theme for his music: an unhealthy relationship. The singer describes being under someone’s spell and being unable to break the trance despite knowing that he is being used.

Between electronic synths and short guitar riffs, Conrath sings about knowing a relationship should end but not being able to make the final call.

“You’re so, so, baby / Maybe we’re just chronic / I’ll wait for you to want it instead,” Conrath sings.

These few lines, and the song as a whole, showcase Conrath’s immense talent for singing about sensitive and personal topics. But he still delivers them in catchy, rhyming lines.

Much like the lyrical mastery of “So, so,” “Telluride” is another astounding piece of songwriting. Nearly every two lines rhyme, but none feel forced, and they all work together to tell a story of disillusionment. Backed by an acoustic guitar and a muted drumline, Conrath seems to address both himself and a possible significant other.

“Hurry up, wait / It’s just a crush, babe / No need to rush things / Outta touch, great / Why don’t you love me? / Never been lucky,” Conrath sings.

The song “Boulevards” showcases the nostalgia-inducing lyrics that Conrath has already perfected in his previous releases. “Last Week” and “Trader Joe’s” are two more standouts that round out a debut album packed with tracks sure to become beloved by listeners.