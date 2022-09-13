BC Men’s Hockey Will Make Return To Frozen Fenway In 2023

Boston College men’s hockey will play UMass Amherst in the 2023 edition of Frozen Fenway, an outdoor tournament played at Fenway Park, according to a press release from Fenway Sports Management (FSM).

BC will face off against the Minutemen at 6 p.m. on Jan. 7 at Fenway Park in the tournament’s fifth iteration.

“We are thrilled to bring college hockey back to Fenway Park for the fifth time, continuing a tradition established in 2010,” Brett Miller, the director of special events at FSM wrote in a release. “New England is home to some of the top hockey programs and most passionate fans, so this year’s Frozen Fenway promises exciting contests and memorable experiences for all who attend.”

BC last appeared in Frozen Fenway on Jan. 8, 2017, when it defeated Providence 3–1.

“Fenway Park is an iconic venue that has already played host to memorable college hockey games, and our schools are excited to take the ice and compete for our fans and bragging rights,” Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf wrote in the release.

The game will take place five days after the 2023 NHL Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins, which will also take place at Fenway Park.

Three other contests will take place as a part of Frozen Fenway. Northeastern and Connecticut will play at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 as part of a doubleheader with BC’s game against UMass.

Boston University and Holy Cross women’s hockey will play alongside two unannounced teams in a women’s doubleheader. The date and times of the women’s doubleheader are to be announced.

“These games at the park will create once-in-a-lifetime memories for the players, students, alumni, and all hockey fans,” Metcalf wrote. “We are proud to be part of such a special event and appreciate the City of Boston and FSM for welcoming us back.”