The Campus Activities Board (CAB) announced Thursday that the rapper Kyle will perform at the annual Stokes Set concert this year on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Kyle is well-known for his 2016 song “iSpy,” featuring Lil Yachty. Kyle released his album, It’s Not So Bad, and his most recent single “I Literally Never Think About You” this year.

DJ Jadaboo, a popular DJ who plays a mix of hip-hop, R&B, funk, and dance music, will also perform at Stokes Set.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. through the Robsham Box Office. They will cost $15, not including fees, according to CAB’s announcement on Instagram.

Bryce Vine played at a sold-out Stokes Set in 2021, reviving the annual concert after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students packed into the lawn bordered by Stokes Hall to enjoy Vine’s performance.

CAB announced the performer at the close of an open mic night outside of Corcoran Commons. Students stepped up to the microphone to perform a range of original pieces, cover songs, and even spoken word poetry.

Among the performers was the band Whistle Rock—the self-proclaimed “most exciting folk rock band” on campus—which played both original songs and covers.

Veronica Wells, MCAS ’26, said she was playing her original songs for an audience for the first time. Jadara Way-Belmer, MCAS ’23, also took the stage to perform spoken-word poetry.

Between songs, members of CAB led trivia, including a name-that-tune challenge, and gave winners free tickets to the Stokes Set.

CAB saved the news for the end of the evening’s performances and let the suspense build as members set up a video announcement. Students reacted to the news with some cheers before the crowd dispersed.

“I know a few songs, and I’m pretty hyped about it,” said Chloe Callahan, MCAS ’25. “It’ll definitely be fun to go to with all my friends.”

Molly Denning, MCAS ’24, said that she is looking forward to the rapper’s set.

“[iSpy] is one of my favorite songs,” Denning said. “It’s going to be fun.”