BC Earns First Win Of Season With 38–17 Win Over Maine￼

Boston College football scored 31 points in its first two games of the season.

The Eagles reached that number by the end of the third quarter Saturday night against Maine with a re-ignited Phil Jurkovec—who threw for a season-high 320 yards—and an offense that looked its best it has all season.

Both teams entered the night with zero wins, but it was the Eagles (1–2, 0–1 Atlantic Coast) who came out on top in a dominant fashion over Maine (0–3, 0–0 Colonial Athletic) with a 38–17 win.

“I didn’t even know [Jurkovec] threw for over 300 yards until they gave me the stats after the game,” BC head coach Jeff Hafley said. “He just led today. Motivating the O-line, encouraging … we need that, and that’s the job of a quarterback.”

The game didn’t start out all sunshine and rainbows, though. The Eagles were quickly reminded of their offensive line struggles—starters Ozzy Trapilo and Kevin Cline were both out due to injury—on the very first play of the game, with Jurkovec getting sacked for a seven-yard loss.

A Danny Longman 17-yard punt put Maine in scoring position, but the Eagles’ defense held strong and limited the Black Bears to a 45-yard field goal, putting BC down 3–0.

The Eagles’ game plan, however, came to fruition shortly after. Quick offensive plays were the key, intended to take pressure off Jurkovec and help open up the field. It worked, as Jurkovec found a darting Zay Flowers in one-on-one coverage for a 51-yard pass, giving the Eagles the first touchdown of the game. Flowers led BC’s roster in receptions and yards, finishing with eight catches for 89 yards, while BC’s OL held up well, keeping Jukrovec comfortable and only letting up three sacks.

“They played really well and they should be proud of their performance,” Jurkovec said. “It’s something they need to build off, but to feel that taste of glory … credit to them.”

A big return from the Black Bears put them on BC’s 35-yard line. Maine followed that with a 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end Shawm Bowman, who got behind BC’s Jaiden Woodbey to put the Black Bears ahead 10–7.

The Eagles offense didn’t back down. A 53-yard pass to Jaden Williams put the Eagles on Maine’s two-yard line. Jurkovec subsequently found tight end George Takacs wide open on the left side of the end zone to put the Eagles back on top 14–10. That touchdown gave BC 135 passing yards to finish the first quarter—matching Jurkovec’s total passing yards last week against Virginia Tech.

“It was great,” Jaden Williams said of his deep pass connection with Jurkovec. “Me and [Jurkovec] actually worked on the deep ball all practice. If you saw the first two games, we actually missed them. So for us to get this game, it just shows the progress that we’re making.”

After mustering negative three rushing yards in the first quarter, the Eagles’ run game found a burst of energy when Hafley put freshman Alex Broome into the game. Broome found open holes and effectively moved the ball down the field. A 9-yard jet sweep to Jaden Williams put the Eagles up 21–10 on their third consecutive scoring drive. And while the Eagles totaled 111 net rushing yards—78 more than they had the previous two games combined—it was on 33 carries with three main rushers: Garwo, Broome, and Cam Barfield.

“I want to be more balanced,” Hafley said. “I want to be able to run the ball, throw the ball, and I want to mix more guys in so they don’t [get] worn out.”

Maine quarterback Joe Fagnano was feeling the Eagles front four all night. Defensive end Marcus Valdez came up big on second down with a sack—the Eagles’ third of the game —forcing Maine to punt two plays later late in the second quarter.

BC continued to keep its foot on the pedal. An 18-yard pass to Jaelen Gill started it off, and a facemask penalty on the Black Bears put the Eagles in the red zone. Takacs put BC 1-yard away on a 12-yard catch, and Garwo was able to punch the ball in to give the Eagles a 28–10 lead, capping off an eight-play, 71-yard drive.

Garwo was the fourth Eagle to reach the end zone, putting on display a far more balanced offense than previous weeks. Seven different Eagles recorded a catch.

“The emphasis for me was getting guys on the field that deserve to play,” Hafley said. “We’ve got good players and if a guy deserves to play we need to get him the ball. I like the way we spread out the ball today.”

A big play to Takacs opened up the second half, as the tight end got inside Maine’s 1-yard line, but was brought back to the Eagles’ 30 after a holding infraction. Maine’s Kahzir Brown broke up a nice throw to Jaden Williams, and Connor Lytton went on to nail a 46-yard field goal.

Maine wouldn’t accept defeat, as a 49-yard pass to Zaviar Scott put the Black Bears inside BC’s 25. A Fagnano to Montigo Moss 4-yard connection then cut BC’s lead to 31-17.

Missed opportunities from the Eagles—including a missed Elijah Jones interception and 39-yard and 28-yard missed field goals by Lytton—kept Maine within reach down to the wire.

“You go up 21 and make those field goals and you run away with it, and I wish we had been able to do that sooner in the game,” Hafley said. “There were opportunities to put that thing away earlier than we did.”

But the Eagles were finally able to exhale when their defense came through when it mattered most, stopping Maine on 4th-and-2 while forcing a fumble and getting the ball back at their own nine yard line. A Kam Arnold interception and a 30-yard Garwo rushing touchdown sealed the win for the Eagles.

“I appreciate the students,” Hafley said. “They were all there. And that doesn’t go unnoticed. Everybody could be hanging their heads, but students showed up, and our guys really appreciate that, and I appreciate that.”